Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Holdings Trimmed by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,373 shares during the quarter. Viking accounts for 3.9% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viking by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,246,000 after buying an additional 3,471,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viking by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,969 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking by 57.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,911,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Viking Trading Down 0.2%

Viking stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $81.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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