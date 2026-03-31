Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Purchased by Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,150,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 505,608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,007,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,952 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,316,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,408,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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