Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1%

Amgen stock opened at $349.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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