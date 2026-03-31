Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 366,450 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366,450 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $117,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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