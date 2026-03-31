Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,595 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. comprises approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $173,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $93,069.13. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.47. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Brean Capital began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

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