Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,260 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $97,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 441.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $5,663,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE VMI opened at $384.23 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $487.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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