TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $640,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.45. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $240.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -2.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $56,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,350. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 3,300 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $75,867.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,199. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,756 shares of company stock worth $292,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

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