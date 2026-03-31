TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust $XFLT

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

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XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 611.49%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by investing primarily in floating-rate senior secured debt and credit-related securities. The fund’s portfolio is constructed to offer exposure to corporate floating-rate loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments, with the goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted yields across changing interest-rate environments.

Advised by XAI Asset Management, LLC and sub-advised by Octagon Credit Investors, the trust combines the credit selection capabilities of both firms to identify opportunities in North American corporate credit markets.

See Also

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