Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,962 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $262.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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