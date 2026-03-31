TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,077 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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