Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.41 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.2%

ROCK stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.29 per share, with a total value of $172,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,374.65. The trade was a 2.01% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 19,444 shares of company stock worth $775,070 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

Further Reading

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