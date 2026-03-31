Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,019.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $392.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,339. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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