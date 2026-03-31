iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Stake Boosted by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $73,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 209,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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