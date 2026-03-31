Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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