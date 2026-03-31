McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,563 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,215 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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