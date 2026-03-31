iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 485.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $239.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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