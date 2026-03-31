Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $852,745.08 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,751,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $185,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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