Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,359,000.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,648.40. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $588.36 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $607.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.42 and its 200-day moving average is $474.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics News Roundup

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TETON?1 (Tyvaso) pivotal success — the 598?patient Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, showing a Hodges?Lehmann estimate of +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC at week 52 vs. placebo, a clinically meaningful result that expands Tyvaso’s potential market beyond PAH. Read More.

TETON?1 (Tyvaso) pivotal success — the 598?patient Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, showing a Hodges?Lehmann estimate of +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC at week 52 vs. placebo, a clinically meaningful result that expands Tyvaso’s potential market beyond PAH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag Phase 3 readout + buyback momentum — investors are still digesting positive ADVANCE OUTCOMES ralinepag data (large reduction in clinical?worsening risk) and United Therapeutics’ board authorized up to $2B in buybacks with ~$1.5B in ASRs, which accelerates share?count reduction and supports EPS. Read More.

Ralinepag Phase 3 readout + buyback momentum — investors are still digesting positive ADVANCE OUTCOMES ralinepag data (large reduction in clinical?worsening risk) and United Therapeutics’ board authorized up to $2B in buybacks with ~$1.5B in ASRs, which accelerates share?count reduction and supports EPS. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Surge in call?option activity — unusually large options flow (?16,800 calls, ~789% above normal) signals bullish positioning and likely amplified intraday upside through speculative buying and short?covering. (Market data entry)

Surge in call?option activity — unusually large options flow (?16,800 calls, ~789% above normal) signals bullish positioning and likely amplified intraday upside through speculative buying and short?covering. (Market data entry) Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and reiterated a Buy view, which likely reinforced investor conviction after the clinical news. Read More.

Analyst lift — TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and reiterated a Buy view, which likely reinforced investor conviction after the clinical news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Read?through to peers — some smaller respiratory/rare?disease names saw moves on trial read?throughs and analyst notes (e.g., Insmed), but the competitive or regulatory implications for other firms remain speculative. Read More.

Read?through to peers — some smaller respiratory/rare?disease names saw moves on trial read?throughs and analyst notes (e.g., Insmed), but the competitive or regulatory implications for other firms remain speculative. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on March 26, and public filings show extensive insider sales over recent months; while not unusual for a high?value stock, heavy insider disposals can be perceived as a headwind by some investors. Read More.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 377.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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