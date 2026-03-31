Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 346,241 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 26th total of 415,777 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Ceres Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Ceres Power Price Performance

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

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Ceres Power plc (OTCMKTS: CPWHF) is a UK-based clean energy technology company focused on the development and licensing of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary SteelCell® platform, a nickel-ceramic fuel cell design that can operate on a variety of fuels including natural gas, hydrogen and biogas. Ceres Power pursues a technology licensing model, partnering with manufacturing and energy firms to integrate its fuel cells into distributed power generation systems, residential combined heat and power (CHP) units and commercial backup power solutions.

Since its founding as an Imperial College London spin-out in 2001, Ceres Power has built a global network of strategic partnerships to scale its technology.

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