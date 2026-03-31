Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Decreases By 24.3%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,461 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 82,484 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

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NOVONIX Company Profile

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NOVONIX is a Canada-based company that develops and manufactures advanced materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery market. The company’s core business activities center on the production of ultra-high-purity synthetic graphite used in the anodes of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as well as the design and fabrication of battery test systems. NOVONIX’s proprietary graphite purification technology aims to meet the stringent requirements of global automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers seeking improved energy density, cycle life and fast?charging performance.

In addition to material production, NOVONIX offers an integrated suite of battery testing products and laboratory services.

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