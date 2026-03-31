Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Health Care Organization Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 691 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 562 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

Pacific Health Care Organization stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.10. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

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Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

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