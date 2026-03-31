Insider Buying: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) CEO Buys $91,724.16 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) CEO Brooks Pierce acquired 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $91,724.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,560.16. The trade was a 34.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

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Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.43). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

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About Inspired Entertainment

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Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

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