J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 5,017 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:CAT opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $709.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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