Solitude Financial Services Sells 13,984 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Solitude Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $26,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FNDF opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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