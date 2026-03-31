Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,264,000 after buying an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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