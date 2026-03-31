Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,994.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,999,000 after buying an additional 674,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,615,000 after acquiring an additional 627,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after acquiring an additional 521,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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