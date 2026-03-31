Rebalance LLC Purchases 340,113 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,113 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 740,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14,318.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 193,301 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,088,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 108,285 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDT opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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