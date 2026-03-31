1,800,000 Shares in USA Today Co. $TDAY Purchased by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. USA Today accounts for 1.8% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDAY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in USA Today by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USA Today by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,229 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Today in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of USA Today by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 14,180,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on USA Today in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

USA Today Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TDAY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Today Co. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.96.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. USA Today had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter.

Key USA Today News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Today this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-impact sports coverage around March Madness and Elite Eight games — big national sports pages typically drive large, engaged audiences and ad impressions during the tournament window. Read More.

High-impact sports coverage around March Madness and Elite Eight games — big national sports pages typically drive large, engaged audiences and ad impressions during the tournament window. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Event/brand activation: USA TODAY Women of the Year honored at Angel City FC game — signals successful live/partnership programming that can support audience engagement and sponsorship revenue. Read More.

Event/brand activation: USA TODAY Women of the Year honored at Angel City FC game — signals successful live/partnership programming that can support audience engagement and sponsorship revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Frequent, utility-driven local coverage (TSA/airport wait times across major hubs) — these evergreen travel pieces attract steady search traffic and local advertising dollars. Read More.

Frequent, utility-driven local coverage (TSA/airport wait times across major hubs) — these evergreen travel pieces attract steady search traffic and local advertising dollars. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX rocket launch coverage — timely science/space stories can create short-term traffic spikes but are typically ephemeral in advertiser value. Read More.

SpaceX rocket launch coverage — timely science/space stories can create short-term traffic spikes but are typically ephemeral in advertiser value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Talent and entertainment headlines (Peter Alexander’s new job; Savannah Guthrie’s return) — useful for audience engagement but unlikely to materially move revenue on their own. Read More.

Talent and entertainment headlines (Peter Alexander’s new job; Savannah Guthrie’s return) — useful for audience engagement but unlikely to materially move revenue on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the Senate vote/government shutdown risk — a looming or actual federal shutdown can dent ad budgets and broader economic activity, creating downside risk for advertising-driven revenue if a protracted slowdown occurs. Read More.

USA Today Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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