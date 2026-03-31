iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF $IBTK Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 2,181.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,365 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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