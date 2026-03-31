iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Raised by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $141,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,482,000 after buying an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after buying an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after buying an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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