QSM Asset Management Ltd Buys 42,800 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for about 2.0% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,934,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,255,000 after buying an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 837,944 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 706.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 718,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

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Celanese Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CE opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -1.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

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About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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