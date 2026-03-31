Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Raised by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,002.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.6% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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