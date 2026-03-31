Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 7,406 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Trading Down 3.7%

APH opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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