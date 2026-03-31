Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $57.77 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $241.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.15 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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