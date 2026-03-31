Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,483 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.05.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.