CocaCola Company (The) $KO Position Boosted by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,382,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 3.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $96,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy?side interest. Deutsche Bank raises KO target

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on KO to $86 and kept a Buy rating, implying notable upside from current levels — this upgrade supports further upside and buy?side interest. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca?Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Jefferies bullish on KO

Jefferies reiterated a bullish stance, highlighting strength in Coca?Cola’s protein business and broad analyst confidence (about 80% bullish coverage), which underpins multiple firms raising targets and positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational signal — Coca?Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher?margin protein/dairy portfolio. Coca?Cola expands Fairlife capacity

Operational signal — Coca?Cola is expanding Fairlife production capacity amid strong demand, a concrete indicator of volume growth and margin support in its higher?margin protein/dairy portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Zacks lists KO as defensive

Market positioning: KO continues to be cited as a defensive pick amid rising recession worries and geopolitics, attracting flows into staples and dividend stocks that dampen volatility and support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short?term continuation but dependent on follow?through. FXEmpire technical note on KO

Technicals: Analysts note KO has held key support after a controlled pullback and is showing momentum that could confirm a breakout if volume sustains — positive for short?term continuation but dependent on follow?through. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. 2 Reasons to Watch KO

Mixed view: A recent article frames two reasons to watch KO and one caution — acknowledging strong outperformance YTD vs. the market but reminding investors of valuation/competitive dynamics to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Investor comparison: Coverage comparing PepsiCo and Coca?Cola highlights KO’s asset?light beverage model and stronger margins — useful context for dividend/income investors but not an immediate catalyst. PepsiCo vs Coca?Cola dividend comparison

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $328.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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