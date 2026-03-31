Rebalance LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Rebalance LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 177,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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