Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,196 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDVG. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

TDVG opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

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