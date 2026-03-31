iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT is Savior LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 278,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Further Reading

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