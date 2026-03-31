James Hambro & Partners LLP Buys 1,896 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $556,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,139,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $414.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $509.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day moving average is $407.50.

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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