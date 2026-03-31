J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 192,314 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,314 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber agreed to acquire Berlin-based Blacklane to expand luxury and executive travel, strengthening its Uber Elite product and giving instant access to chauffeur inventory across ~500 cities — a revenue-diversification move that targets higher-margin users. Quartz: Uber to buy Blacklane

Uber agreed to acquire Berlin-based Blacklane to expand luxury and executive travel, strengthening its Uber Elite product and giving instant access to chauffeur inventory across ~500 cities — a revenue-diversification move that targets higher-margin users. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets confirm the Blacklane deal and that closing is expected by year-end, highlighting strategic intent to grow the premium transport category globally — likely supportive of ARPU and premium-booking share over time. PYMNTS: Uber Acquires Blacklane

Multiple outlets confirm the Blacklane deal and that closing is expected by year-end, highlighting strategic intent to grow the premium transport category globally — likely supportive of ARPU and premium-booking share over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber continues to advance its AV strategy: a robotaxi push into Europe (Zagreb launch) and a disclosed ~5.82% stake in WeRide reinforce network effects and partner-led autonomous scale — positive for long-term cost reduction and margin expansion if execution stays on track. Zacks: Robotaxis to Europe

Uber continues to advance its AV strategy: a robotaxi push into Europe (Zagreb launch) and a disclosed ~5.82% stake in WeRide reinforce network effects and partner-led autonomous scale — positive for long-term cost reduction and margin expansion if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha author upgraded UBER to a Strong Buy after a ~30% pullback, citing accelerating delivery, record gross bookings and MAUs, and scalable AV partnerships — a bullish analyst view that may attract value buyers. Seeking Alpha: Rating Upgrade

A Seeking Alpha author upgraded UBER to a Strong Buy after a ~30% pullback, citing accelerating delivery, record gross bookings and MAUs, and scalable AV partnerships — a bullish analyst view that may attract value buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $100 to $95 but maintained an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in the business while flagging AV-related uncertainty — a mixed signal that tempers enthusiasm but still leaves analyst upside. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Change

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $100 to $95 but maintained an Overweight rating, signaling conviction in the business while flagging AV-related uncertainty — a mixed signal that tempers enthusiasm but still leaves analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel costs (cited in driver interviews) increase operating costs for driver-partners, which can compress driver margins, push for higher fares or subsidies, and exacerbate supply issues — a near-term headwind for ride availability and unit economics. Fortune: Fuel cost pressure

Rising fuel costs (cited in driver interviews) increase operating costs for driver-partners, which can compress driver margins, push for higher fares or subsidies, and exacerbate supply issues — a near-term headwind for ride availability and unit economics. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting the stock fell despite strong results suggests ongoing investor skepticism about sustainability of margins or AV disruption risks — volatility may persist until clearer AV economics or margin proof points emerge. Yahoo Finance: Stock reaction analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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