The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.9444.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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