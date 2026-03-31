Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enviri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Enviri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Enviri 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 485.68%. Enviri has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Enviri.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Enviri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -91.40% -91.39% -32.35% Enviri -7.62% -13.47% -1.92%

Volatility and Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviri has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Enviri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 1.56 -$4.48 million ($0.25) -2.39 Enviri $2.24 billion 0.69 -$167.60 million ($2.12) -8.89

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOMI Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

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TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Enviri

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Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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