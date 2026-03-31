Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of C opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near?term flows. Oppenheimer price-target note

Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near?term flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling noted — Recent data show insider sales and large institutional reductions at some funds, which can weigh on sentiment even when multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings. That activity is likely contributing to selling pressure into news flow. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.