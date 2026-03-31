Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOE stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.