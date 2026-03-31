Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Boosted by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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