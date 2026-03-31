ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 110,080.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,635,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,524,000. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 357,202 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Revere Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,485,000.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.6%

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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