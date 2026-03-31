ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 110,080.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,635,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,524,000. Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 357,202 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Revere Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,485,000.
Key Headlines Impacting ProShares Ultra S&P500
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra S&P500 this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term risk-on after comments suggesting a path to end the Iran war lifted S&P futures, creating an intraday bounce for index ETFs and leveraged long funds like SSO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Jump As Trump Hints At Ending Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines that discuss attempts at de-escalation in the Middle East supported futures and short-term buying interest across U.S. indices, which benefits SSO on any rebound. NASDAQ, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Trying to Recover on Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s piece on REIT yields notes sector rotation possibilities as income products look attractive vs. Treasuries; could divert some flows away from broad-index ETFs like SSO but is not directly negative for the S&P index itself. REITs Are the S&P 500’s Highest Yielding Sector
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analyses and delta-hedge selling questions add uncertainty to intraday price action for the S&P; that can increase volatility in leveraged ETFs like SSO without signaling a clear directional catalyst. S&P 500 Levels to Watch Amid Dow, Nasdaq Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Major downside pressure: the S&P 500 is closing the quarter as its worst since 2022 amid inflation/rate worries and Iran-related uncertainty — a clear headwind for SSO, which magnifies index declines. S&P 500 heads for worst quarter since 2022
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warning the S&P could fall further into correction territory (e.g., a projected drop to 6,150) raises downside risk — amplified for SSO because of its 2x leverage. S&P 500 could fall to 6,150
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil (above $100) and fading hopes for a quick end to the Iran conflict lift recession/inflation fears that can depress the S&P 500 and put additional downward pressure on SSO. S&P 500 Falters and Oil Rises After Hopes Fade for a Quick End to Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Debate over “buy the dip” vs. further downside keeps positioning cautious—this uncertainty tends to suppress sustained inflows into leveraged long ETFs like SSO. S&P 500 Nears Correction Territory. Wall Street Debates Buying the Dip.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.6%
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
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