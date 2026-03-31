Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

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Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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