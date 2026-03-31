Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 8,783 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,518,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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