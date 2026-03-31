Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Activity at Powell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 49,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $25,000,004.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 598,694 shares in the company, valued at $300,682,087.62. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.80, for a total value of $747,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 169,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,458,096.80. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $41,912,270 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $502.56 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $152.89 and a 52 week high of $612.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.73. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries’s stock is set to split on Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

About Powell Industries

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Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium?voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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